AccuWeather Forecast: Same weather different month

Same Weather Different Month
Our sea breeze transported clouds, fog and mist to the same areas as yesterday morning. Temperatures during the morning commute are almost exactly the same as yesterday also, lower 50s to lower 60s.
The Coast remains breezy with limited sunshine today while Bay and Inland neighborhoods experience a mostly sunny sky with Inland haze again. Highs range from the upper 50s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.
Gusty breezes develop across the entire Bay this afternoon.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (north of the Bay Bridge and blow east through the Delta)
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 2 p.m. - Thursday 3 a.m. (south of the Bay Bridge)
A similar cloud, fog and mist pattern develops tonight with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Concord: 88/58
Fremont: 76/56
Oakland: 68/54
Redwood City: 77/57
San Francisco: 63/53
San Jose: 81/59
San Rafael: 83/55
Santa Rosa: 88/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Thursday
A cold front stalling to our north increases the sea breeze and its cooling effect drops our afternoon highs a couple degrees.
