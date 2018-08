AccuWeather Forecast: Same weather different month

Coast:

Same Weather Different MonthOur sea breeze transported clouds, fog and mist to the same areas as yesterday morning. Temperatures during the morning commute are almost exactly the same as yesterday also, lower 50s to lower 60s.The Coast remains breezy with limited sunshine today while Bay and Inland neighborhoods experience a mostly sunny sky with Inland haze again. Highs range from the upper 50s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.Gusty breezes develop across the entire Bay this afternoon. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (north of the Bay Bridge and blow east through the Delta) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 2 p.m. - Thursday 3 a.m. (south of the Bay Bridge)A similar cloud, fog and mist pattern develops tonight with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.Concord: 88/58Fremont: 76/56Oakland: 68/54Redwood City: 77/57San Francisco: 63/53San Jose: 81/59San Rafael: 83/55Santa Rosa: 88/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 86 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 77 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesA cold front stalling to our north increases the sea breeze and its cooling effect drops our afternoon highs a couple degrees.