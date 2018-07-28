AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday evening

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Fog along the coast tonight will spill into the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.For the SF Marathon Sunday morning, expect fog and some drizzle giving way to some peeks of sun later in the morning, with temperatures in the mid-50s.For the rest of the Bay Area, we see clouds turning to sunnier skies mid-morning.Into the afternoon we expect to see some haze and smoke in our atmosphere, especially in the North Bay and Inland, due to wildfires to our north. A wide range in afternoon highs from the mid-50s to the mid-90s.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Clouds to Some SunshineHighs: Mid-50s to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 60s to Mid-90sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid-50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Lower 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny, HotHighs: Low to Mid-90sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Mid-50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid-60s to Mid-70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid-50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Low 90sMorning clouds to sun with highs in the mid 50s to mid 90s.