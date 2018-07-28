WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday evening

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Fog along the coast tonight will spill into the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.

For the SF Marathon Sunday morning, expect fog and some drizzle giving way to some peeks of sun later in the morning, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

For the rest of the Bay Area, we see clouds turning to sunnier skies mid-morning.

Into the afternoon we expect to see some haze and smoke in our atmosphere, especially in the North Bay and Inland, due to wildfires to our north. A wide range in afternoon highs from the mid-50s to the mid-90s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Concord 92
Oakland 91
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 64
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid-50s to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid-90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Low to Mid-90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid-60s to Mid-70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid-50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s

Monday:
Morning clouds to sun with highs in the mid 50s to mid 90s.

