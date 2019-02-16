Accuweather Forecast: Scattered downpours with possible hail

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5141928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Saturday will see scattered downpours and hail possible with mixed sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through the morning. Low lying areas along the immediate coast, bay fronts and marshes could be impacted. Highs will range from 50 -54.