Accuweather Forecast: Scattered downpours with possible hail

Saturday will see scattered downpours and hail possible with mixed sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through the morning. Low lying areas along the immediate coast, bay fronts and marshes could be impacted. Highs will range from 50 -54.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Morning showers, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 50-54.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 45/53
Fremont: 44/52
Redwood City: 44/53
San Francisco: 45/52
San Jose: 43/53

Coast:
TODAY: Cool with scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Cool with scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
HIGHS: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Chilly, with scattered showers.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.


