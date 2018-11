Accuweather Forecast: Scattered heavy showers hitting the Bay Area

Temperatures:

Scattered heavy rain showers are hitting the Bay Area with isolated thunderstorms possible this evening and continuing overnight. The showers end quickly tomorrow morning. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale A random light shower is possible tomorrow. Late in the afternoon, our next chance of rain arrives in the North Bay. The light to moderate rain slides south through the evening hours and tapers.We wake up Friday with another chance of rain in the North Bay. This slowly slides south during the day. You're going to be wet while you shop during the day. The rain moves east during the evening. These storms rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.A brighter, drier and slightly warmer weekend unfolds. Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect today.Concord: 61/50Fremont: 61/51Oakland: 61/51Redwood City: 62/51San Francisco: 61/53San Jose: 62/51San Rafael: 59/49Santa Rosa: 60/47Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 48 - 53 Degrees