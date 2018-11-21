WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered heavy showers hitting the Bay Area

Scattered heavy rain showers are hitting the Bay Area with isolated thunderstorms possible this evening and continuing overnight. The showers end quickly tomorrow morning. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thanksgiving Day -- Weekend
A random light shower is possible tomorrow. Late in the afternoon, our next chance of rain arrives in the North Bay. The light to moderate rain slides south through the evening hours and tapers.

We wake up Friday with another chance of rain in the North Bay. This slowly slides south during the day. You're going to be wet while you shop during the day. The rain moves east during the evening. These storms rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

A brighter, drier and slightly warmer weekend unfolds.

A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect today.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/50
Fremont: 61/51
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 62/51
San Francisco: 61/53
San Jose: 62/51
San Rafael: 59/49
Santa Rosa: 60/47

Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

