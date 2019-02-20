Accuweather Forecast: Scattered light showers

First thing you'll notice this morning is the milder conditions thanks to a cloudy sky. We are frost free with temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s. The cloud deck lets go of a few random light showers during the morning commute.
Cloudy, cool and breezy today with scattered light showers. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rain totals stay below two tenths of an inch. The showers will not reach all neighborhoods. Snow levels drop to 2,500 feet in the North Bay to 3,500 feet elsewhere.
The chance of showers tapers quickly this evening with clouds partially clearing overnight and cooler weather by tomorrow morning. Freezing temperatures return to the North Bay with middle 30s to lower 40s elsewhere.
Thursday:
Breezes conditions usher in drier air and return sunshine to our sky tomorrow. After a cooler start highs end up cooler than average, lower to middle 50s. .
Concord: 55/36
Fremont: 56/37
Oakland: 56/39
Redwood City: 55/36
San Francisco: 55/41
San Jose: 55/38
San Rafael: 55/38
Santa Rosa: 55/42
Coast
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 50 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 33 - 39 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
