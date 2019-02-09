WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers and cold temperatures

Friday night will feature light to moderate rain early and scattered showers late. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday will see scattered showers and chilly temperatures. Snow down to between 3,200-3,400 feet.



High temperatures will range from 50-54.

Temperatures:
Concord: 42/53
Fremont: 44/54
Redwood City: 41/53
San Francisco: 46/52
San Jose: 40/55

Coast:
TODAY: Cool with showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Cool with showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
HIGHS: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Chilly, with showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
A wintry mix with high temperatures between 48-50.


Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
