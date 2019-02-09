Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers and cold temperatures

Saturday will see scattered showers and chilly temperatures. Snow down to between 3,200-3,400 feet.
High temperatures will range from 50-54.
Temperatures:
Concord: 42/53
Fremont: 44/54
Redwood City: 41/53
San Francisco: 46/52
San Jose: 40/55
Coast:
TODAY: Cool with showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Cool with showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
HIGHS: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Chilly, with showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
A wintry mix with high temperatures between 48-50.
