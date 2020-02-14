Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers best south today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good Morning!
Our Tuesday begins with a partly cloudy sky and slightly cooler conditions across the North Bay while the Bay Shore and South Bay are milder. Temperatures range from the lower 40s north to the middle 50s around the Bay.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds increase from the south today and bring a chance of scattered showers near and around the South Bay. An offshore breeze down where we live will boost highs a few degrees this afternoon, middle 60s at the Coast, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and lower 70s inland.

The milder air and clouds linger tonight. Expect lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Any chance of stray showers tapers tomorrow. Our above-average highs continue through Friday.
Saturday and Sunday feel significantly cooler with highs in the 50s. The cooler weather is a result of showers and rain both days. This wet weather maker ranks a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 70/51
Fremont: 71/52
Oakland: 69/52
Redwood City: 69/51
San Francisco: 67/50
San Jose: 70/52
San Rafael: 74/48
Santa Rosa: 71/45

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

