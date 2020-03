AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers best south today

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good Morning!Our Tuesday begins with a partly cloudy sky and slightly cooler conditions across the North Bay while the Bay Shore and South Bay are milder. Temperatures range from the lower 40s north to the middle 50s around the Bay.Clouds increase from the south today and bring a chance of scattered showers near and around the South Bay. An offshore breeze down where we live will boost highs a few degrees this afternoon, middle 60s at the Coast, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and lower 70s inland.The milder air and clouds linger tonight. Expect lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.Any chance of stray showers tapers tomorrow. Our above-average highs continue through Friday.Saturday and Sunday feel significantly cooler with highs in the 50s. The cooler weather is a result of showers and rain both days. This wet weather maker ranks a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 70/51Fremont: 71/52Oakland: 69/52Redwood City: 69/51San Francisco: 67/50San Jose: 70/52San Rafael: 74/48Santa Rosa: 71/45TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now