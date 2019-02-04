WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, brief downpours

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Take the rain gear with you today. Expect scattered showers and brief downpours throughout the day with a level 1, light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moving through the Bay Area.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

There is the chance of an isolated thundershower popping up in the afternoon. If one does, we could see a lightning strike, even some small hail. It's a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Tonight is a chilly night. There is also a decent chance of seeing a brief dusting of snow in our mountains above 2,000 feet. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 50
San Francisco 52
Oakland 53
San Jose 54
Concord 52

Coast:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Lower 40s

East Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s

Peninsula:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s

South Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

Tuesday:
More scattered showers with a level 1 light storm. Cold day with highs in the low 50s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Niles Canyon Road in Fremont closed due to mudslide
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
Niles Canyon Road in Fremont closed due to mudslide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
Multiple house fires reported after small plane crashes in SoCal
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Show More
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Super Bowl LIII has Bay Area connections
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
More News