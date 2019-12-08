AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers continue Sunday morning, drier days ahead

Scattered showers continue this morning. Showers will decrease from north to south today. The coastal hills & Santa Cruz mountains will pick up an additional quarter to a half inch today.
Mainly drier days are on tap for the week ahead, although a chance of showers arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Sunday will continue to feature scattered showers with our level 1 storm.
The best chance of finding wet weather will be in the first half of the day.
Under mostly cloudy skies highs range from highs of 58-62.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/60
Fremont: 54/59
Redwood City : 52/58
San Francisco: 57/59
San Jose: 54/60
Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s & lowers 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Areas of morning rain, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Scattered showers decreasing.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Partly sunny skies. HIGHS: 56-58.
