AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers continue Sunday morning, drier days ahead

Scattered showers continue this morning. Showers will decrease from north to south today. The coastal hills & Santa Cruz mountains will pick up an additional quarter to a half inch today.Mainly drier days are on tap for the week ahead, although a chance of showers arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.Sunday will continue to feature scattered showers with our level 1 storm.The best chance of finding wet weather will be in the first half of the day.Under mostly cloudy skies highs range from highs of 58-62.Concord: 55/60Fremont: 54/59Redwood City : 52/58San Francisco: 57/59San Jose: 54/60TODAY: Cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Partly cloudy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s & lowers 50s.TODAY: Areas of morning rain, then partly cloudy skies.HIGHS: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Scattered showers decreasing.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.Partly sunny skies. HIGHS: 56-58.