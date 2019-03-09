Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers continue through Saturday

Today starts with light to moderate rain. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Midday, the rain transitions to scattered showers. Showers continue through tomorrow.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Daylight Saving begins at 2a.m. Sunday. Set you clocks forward an hour before bed Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 53
Coast:
TODAY: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay:
TODAY: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
