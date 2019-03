Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers continue through Saturday

Temperatures:

Today starts with light to moderate rain. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Midday, the rain transitions to scattered showers. Showers continue through tomorrow.Daylight Saving begins at 2a.m. Sunday. Set you clocks forward an hour before bed Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTODAY: Morning Rain, Then ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTODAY: Morning Rain, Then ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTODAY: Morning Rain, Then ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTODAY: Morning Rain, Then ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTODAY: Morning Rain, Then ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTODAY: Morning Rain, Then ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sScattered ShowersHighs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland