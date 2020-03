AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers continue

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scattered showers continue tonight as our light storm (ranks a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale) continues to impact the Bay Area.Track the storm with Live Doppler 7 here. It's a chilly night with lows in the low 30s to mid 40s. Monday continues to feature light scattered showers.On our highest peaks we will likely find some light snow showers.Additional rainfall will be between .10"-.50". It's a cold afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Upper 30sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sMore scattered light showers with a storm that ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs hit the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now