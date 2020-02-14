Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scattered showers continue tonight as our light storm (ranks a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale) continues to impact the Bay Area.

Track the storm with Live Doppler 7 here.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

It's a chilly night with lows in the low 30s to mid 40s. Monday continues to feature light scattered showers.

On our highest peaks we will likely find some light snow showers.

Additional rainfall will be between .10"-.50". It's a cold afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 53
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 54
Concord: 53

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Tuesday:
More scattered light showers with a storm that ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs hit the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

