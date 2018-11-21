WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night

Tonight will bring periods of light rain or scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy Thanksgiving Day, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s in some inland areas.

Our next storm will begin moving into the North Bay by midday tomorrow, and will spread across the remainder of the Bay Area during the late afternoon and early evening.

Tomorrow evening's storm will intensify overnight and become a level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale by Friday morning.

It will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty wind on Friday, tapering off early Saturday morning. The weekend will be mainly dry.

A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect today.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/PM Rain
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/PM Rain
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/PM Rain
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/PM Rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:

Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Arrives by Late AM
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Rain by Evening
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland

