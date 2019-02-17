WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, gusty wind

EMBED </>More Videos

Scattered showers continue for Sunday with gusty winds and cool temperatures. Snow levels drop below 3,000 feet and high temperatures will range from 50-54.

Scattered showers continue for Sunday with gusty winds and cool temperatures.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Snow levels drop below 3,000 feet and high temperatures will range from 50-54.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 44/52
Fremont: 44/51
Redwood City: 43/52
San Francisco: 44/52
San Jose: 42/53

Coast:
TODAY: Scattered showers, breezy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Cold .
Lows: Near 40.

North Bay:
TODAY: Cold showers, breezy.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Cold.
Lows: In the 30s, some upper 20s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered showers, breezy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Chilly, partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Scattered showers. Breezy winds.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered Showers. Breezy winds today.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s, some 30s possible.

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers through midday, breezy winds.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT Chilly, partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
Its a sunny and dry day with highs from 54-58.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Tahoe travel could be treacherous this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Yountville
Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained
Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide
Oakland teachers announce strike date
Suspect in custody after wild chase from Antioch to Caldecott Tunnel
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
Show More
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario
'Performing Stars of Marin' Executive Director Felecia Gaston on 'Marinship'
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
More News