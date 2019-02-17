Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, gusty wind

Scattered showers continue for Sunday with gusty winds and cool temperatures.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Snow levels drop below 3,000 feet and high temperatures will range from 50-54.
Temperatures:
Concord: 44/52
Fremont: 44/51
Redwood City: 43/52
San Francisco: 44/52
San Jose: 42/53
Coast:
TODAY: Scattered showers, breezy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Cold .
Lows: Near 40.
North Bay:
TODAY: Cold showers, breezy.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Cold.
Lows: In the 30s, some upper 20s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered showers, breezy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Chilly, partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Scattered showers. Breezy winds.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered Showers. Breezy winds today.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s, some 30s possible.
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers through midday, breezy winds.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT Chilly, partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Its a sunny and dry day with highs from 54-58.
