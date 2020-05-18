Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible before noon today with our level 1 storm moving through the Bay Area.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
If a thunderstorm pops up it could contain lightning, small hail and a brief downpour. In the afternoon we will find breaks in the cloud cover for some sunshine but an isolated shower can not be ruled out. Highs range from the low to upper 60s. Overnight its a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 63
Oakland 65
San Jose 67
Concord 68
Coast:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
North Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay Valley
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
South Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tuesday:
An isolated shower can not be ruled out in the morning. The afternoon features sunnier skies with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers, cooler temperatures
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More