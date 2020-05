AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers, cooler temperatures

Temperatures:

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible before noon today with our level 1 storm moving through the Bay Area.If a thunderstorm pops up it could contain lightning, small hail and a brief downpour. In the afternoon we will find breaks in the cloud cover for some sunshine but an isolated shower can not be ruled out. Highs range from the low to upper 60s. Overnight its a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.Santa Rosa 66San Francisco 63Oakland 65San Jose 67Concord 68Today: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sAn isolated shower can not be ruled out in the morning. The afternoon features sunnier skies with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now