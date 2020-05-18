Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers, cooler temperatures

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible before noon today with our level 1 storm moving through the Bay Area.




If a thunderstorm pops up it could contain lightning, small hail and a brief downpour. In the afternoon we will find breaks in the cloud cover for some sunshine but an isolated shower can not be ruled out. Highs range from the low to upper 60s. Overnight its a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 63
Oakland 65
San Jose 67
Concord 68

Coast:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

North Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay Valley
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

South Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s

Tuesday:
An isolated shower can not be ruled out in the morning. The afternoon features sunnier skies with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

