WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. By midday tomorrow, a strong storm will begin moving into the Bay Area, bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful, gusty wind.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. By midday tomorrow, a strong storm will begin moving into the Bay Area, bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful, gusty wind.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This storm ranks 3 on the Storm Impact Scale, and may cause localized flooding, blowing debris, downed trees, and power outages. Highs tomorrow will range from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light rain and showers will linger into Thursday, along with gusty wind; but we can expect partial clearing on Friday.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday. Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding on roads and small streams.



Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 1-Light
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong
Sunday: 1-Light (trending drier)

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: 58 to 60 in Most Areas

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Bay Area cities enlist help of citizens to keep storm drains clear
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
Atmopsheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
More Weather
Top Stories
Atmopsheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
Show More
Federal shutdown creates health center crisis for Native Americans
Bay Area cities enlist help of citizens to keep storm drains clear
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
More News