Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5085228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. By midday tomorrow, a strong storm will begin moving into the Bay Area, bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful, gusty wind.