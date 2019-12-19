Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers possible

Thursday dawns with slick roadways, mist, drizzle and a passing shower. Rain will end for much of the Bay Area and partly cloudy skies will dominate the afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A warm frontal boundary will keep the clouds thicker in the North Bay and provide a risk of a shower throughout the afternoon. Ample moisture and light winds will keep patchy dense fog an issue this morning as well. The next round of rain arrives Saturday. Highs: 56-60.

Temperatures:
Concord: 48/58
Fremont: 50/59
Redwood City : 48/57
San Francisco: 53/56
San Jose: 50/60

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid-50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
LOWS: in the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, possible shower.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

FRIDAY:
Plenty of clouds.
HIGHS: 54-65.

