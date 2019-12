AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers possible

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

FRIDAY:

Thursday dawns with slick roadways, mist, drizzle and a passing shower. Rain will end for much of the Bay Area and partly cloudy skies will dominate the afternoon.A warm frontal boundary will keep the clouds thicker in the North Bay and provide a risk of a shower throughout the afternoon. Ample moisture and light winds will keep patchy dense fog an issue this morning as well. The next round of rain arrives Saturday. Highs: 56-60.Concord: 48/58Fremont: 50/59Redwood City : 48/57San Francisco: 53/56San Jose: 50/60TODAY: Partly cloudy.Highs: In the mid-50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.LOWS: in the 40s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, possible shower.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.HIGHS: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Partly cloudy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT Partly cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.Plenty of clouds.HIGHS: 54-65.