Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers through tomorrow, brief downpours in some areas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold storm will continue to bring scattered showers through tomorrow. Brief downpours are expected.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow, there will be enough instability for a chance of thunderstorms with small hail. The snow level lowers to 3,000' which means our highest peaks may see a light dusting.

Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 56
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 55
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 57

Coast
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Chance of Thunder
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Cold, Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers & High Elevation Snow, Possibility of Thunder
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Tomorrow:

Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

It's going to feel like winter in the morning with patchy frost and there is a slight chance of a few lingering showers on Thursday.
Highs: Low 50s to Low 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: California woman recovers from COVID-19 after being treated with test drug
Coronavirus updates: SF reports 1st COVID-19 related death
Silicon Valley green energy leader answers Gov. Newsom's call to action
National Guard steps in to help South Bay food bank due to volunteer shortage
Hair stylists, freelancers struggling amid COVID-19 crisis
UCSF pediatrician urges families, kids to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic
SF woman temporarily loses sense of taste, smell due to COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus; Newsom says early April reopening is unlikely
SF mayor has harsh words for feds amidst COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News