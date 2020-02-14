AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers through tomorrow, brief downpours in some areas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold storm will continue to bring scattered showers through tomorrow. Brief downpours are expected.
Tomorrow, there will be enough instability for a chance of thunderstorms with small hail. The snow level lowers to 3,000' which means our highest peaks may see a light dusting.
Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 56
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 55
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 57
Coast
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Chance of Thunder
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Cold, Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers & High Elevation Snow, Possibility of Thunder
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow:
Scattered Showers, Thunder Chance
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
It's going to feel like winter in the morning with patchy frost and there is a slight chance of a few lingering showers on Thursday.
Highs: Low 50s to Low 60s
