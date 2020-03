AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers through tomorrow, brief downpours in some areas

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold storm will continue to bring scattered showers through tomorrow. Brief downpours are expected.Tomorrow, there will be enough instability for a chance of thunderstorms with small hail. The snow level lowers to 3,000' which means our highest peaks may see a light dusting.Concord 57Oakland 56Redwood City 57San Francisco 55San Jose 59Santa Rosa 57Tonight: Scattered Showers, ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers, Chance of ThunderHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered Showers, ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder ChanceHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Scattered Showers, ColdLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder ChanceHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Cold, Spotty ShowersLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers & High Elevation Snow, Possibility of ThunderHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Scattered Showers, ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder ChanceHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Scattered Showers, ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers, Thunder ChanceHighs: Mid to Upper 50sScattered Showers, Thunder ChanceHighs: Mid to Upper 50sIt's going to feel like winter in the morning with patchy frost and there is a slight chance of a few lingering showers on Thursday.Highs: Low 50s to Low 60s