AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers throughout this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers will be scattered this morning as an area of low pressure moves south from the pacific north west.Hit or miss showers will be the order of the weekend as another round of rain arrives Sunday morning.Both systems are a level 1 on our SIS.Rainfall from this morning through Sunday 7PM will range from .25"- .75".Snow levels will be around 4,500- 5,000 FT, so other than some wet snow at the highest elevations, this system is too warm to be a snow producer.Springlike weather returns for most of next week with plenty of sunshine & 70s on the way!Santa Rosa 58Concord 58San Francisco 58Oakland 58San Jose 59The Coast: Rain, highs in the upper 50s.Tonight: Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.The North Bay: Rain. Highs: 56-58.Lows: Rain likely, Lows: 33-36The East Bay: Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.Tonight: Rain likely, Lows: 41-46The East Bay Valleys: Rain, Highs in the upper 50s.Lows: In the upper 30s.The Peninsula: The Rain Highs: 56-58Tonight: Rain Lows 41-46The South Bay: A chance of rain. Highs: In the upper 50sLows: Rain likely, Lows: In the mid 40s.Sunday: Rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.Highs: 56-60Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now