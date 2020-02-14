SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers will be scattered this morning as an area of low pressure moves south from the pacific north west.
Hit or miss showers will be the order of the weekend as another round of rain arrives Sunday morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
Both systems are a level 1 on our SIS.
Rainfall from this morning through Sunday 7PM will range from .25"- .75".
Snow levels will be around 4,500- 5,000 FT, so other than some wet snow at the highest elevations, this system is too warm to be a snow producer.
Springlike weather returns for most of next week with plenty of sunshine & 70s on the way!
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
Concord 58
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 59
Coast
The Coast: Rain, highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
North Bay
The North Bay: Rain. Highs: 56-58.
Lows: Rain likely, Lows: 33-36
East Bay
The East Bay: Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Rain likely, Lows: 41-46
The East Bay Valleys: Rain, Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows: In the upper 30s.
Peninsula
The Peninsula: The Rain Highs: 56-58
Tonight: Rain Lows 41-46
South Bay
The South Bay: A chance of rain. Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Rain likely, Lows: In the mid 40s.
Sunday: Rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs: 56-60
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers throughout this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News