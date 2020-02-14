AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today then a break for a few days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sprinkles to light rain continue during the morning commute. You may also find isolated areas of fog. Temperatures don't quite have the bite of yesterday, lower to upper 40s.
Scattered showers develop later today. They will be less intense than yesterday, not expecting thunderstorms along with hail and graupel less likely. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
The showers taper overnight and the clouds open more allowing cooling conditions tomorrow morning, middle 30s to middle 40s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Enough instability lingers for spotty showers tomorrow. Definitely the least amount of coverage so far this week.
Friday and Saturday trend drier and milder.
A chance of rain returns Sunday and lingers through at least Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/39
Fremont: 56/40
Oakland: 56/45
Redwood City: 56/39
San Francisco: 54/45
San Jose: 57/41
San Rafael: 54/42
Santa Rosa: 55/36
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 41 Degrees
