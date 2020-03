AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today then a break for a few days

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sprinkles to light rain continue during the morning commute. You may also find isolated areas of fog. Temperatures don't quite have the bite of yesterday, lower to upper 40s.Scattered showers develop later today. They will be less intense than yesterday, not expecting thunderstorms along with hail and graupel less likely. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.The showers taper overnight and the clouds open more allowing cooling conditions tomorrow morning, middle 30s to middle 40s.Enough instability lingers for spotty showers tomorrow. Definitely the least amount of coverage so far this week.Friday and Saturday trend drier and milder.A chance of rain returns Sunday and lingers through at least Tuesday.Concord: 57/39Fremont: 56/40Oakland: 56/45Redwood City: 56/39San Francisco: 54/45San Jose: 57/41San Rafael: 54/42Santa Rosa: 55/36TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 41 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now