AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today with stronger storm Friday

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered or isolated showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of a few isolated showers. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
Our next storm will arrive Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain along with strong, gusty wind. This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Even as the storm weakens a bit over the weekend, periods of rain and showers will linger on Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead to Friday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy with Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Moctly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Sshowers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Moslty Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s
