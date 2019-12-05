Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today with stronger storm Friday

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered or isolated showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of a few isolated showers. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

Our next storm will arrive Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain along with strong, gusty wind. This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Even as the storm weakens a bit over the weekend, periods of rain and showers will linger on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to Friday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 60

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy with Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Moctly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Sshowers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Moslty Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military: 3 dead including gunman in shooting at Pearl Harbor
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on California freeway
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH IN 60: Bay Area housing cool-down, SF manhunt turns bizarre, Local gets viral impeachment moment
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
Show More
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Report predicts slower Bay Area housing market in 2020
SF man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99
Man dies after falling from cliff at SF's Lands End
TIMELINE: Strong weekend storm to drench parts of Bay Area Friday
More TOP STORIES News