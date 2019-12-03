Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers tonight, spotty showers tomorrow

The storm has stalled off the coast and will gradually move south over the next few days so expect scattered showers tonight and spotty showers tomorrow. The system will push one last round of rain through our area early Wednesday.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62
Oakland: 61
Redwood City: 61
San Francisco: 60
San Jose: 63
Santa Rosa: 62

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Some Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: A Few Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Occasional Showers
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Some Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Spotty Showers
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Off & On
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Off & On
Highs: Low 60s

Cooler and breezy with showers on Wednesday.
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

