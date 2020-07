AccuWeather forecast: Scorching temperatures Sunday with highs near 100 in East Bay

Temperatures:

Today will be sizzling inland.High temperatures could top out near 100 in our inland East Bay cities.A weaker onshore flow will warm up the entire Bay Area but a weak sea breeze will keep the coast temperate.Heat related illness are possible as well.Santa Rosa 96Concord 100San Francisco 70Oakland 79San Jose 90Today: Sunny & mildHighs: 68-75Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: In the mid 50sToday: A few patchy clouds, then sunny & very warmHighs: 87-94Tonight: Clear & breezyLows: 50-54Today: A few morning low clouds, then sunny & warmHighs: 76-85Tonight: Clear skiesToday: Sunny & hotHighs: 94-100Tonight: ClearLows: In the upper 50s & 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Upper 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Upper 80s to Low 100sRelief from the intense heat inland arrives as our marine layer returns. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s under afternoon sunshine.