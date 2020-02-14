AccuWeather forecast: Scorching temperatures Sunday with highs near 100 in East Bay

Today will be sizzling inland.
High temperatures could top out near 100 in our inland East Bay cities.
A weaker onshore flow will warm up the entire Bay Area but a weak sea breeze will keep the coast temperate.
Heat related illness are possible as well.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 96
Concord 100
San Francisco 70
Oakland 79
San Jose 90
Coast:
Today: Sunny & mild
Highs: 68-75
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: A few patchy clouds, then sunny & very warm
Highs: 87-94
Tonight: Clear & breezy
Lows: 50-54
East Bay:
Today: A few morning low clouds, then sunny & warm
Highs: 76-85
Tonight: Clear skies
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & hot
Highs: 94-100
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the upper 50s & 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 100s
Monday:
Relief from the intense heat inland arrives as our marine layer returns. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s under afternoon sunshine.
