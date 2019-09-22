AccuWeather Forecast: Sea breeze gives way to slightly cooler temps

Low clouds and fog are forming at the coast this morning and will allow for an increase in the onshore flow. This sea breeze will help to cool the coast today while the bay and inland communities will see temps drop a few degrees as well.
Little change is on tap to start the week as we transition into Autumn, but high fire danger returns with sizzling heat Tuesday & Wednesday compliments of an offshore flow.
Highs: 68-88.
Monday:
Morning patchy low clouds and fog, then sunny and warm inland.
Highs: 70-94.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/88
Fremont: 60/83
Redwood City: 59/80
San Francisco: 58/73
San Jose: 62/85
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: A few high clouds, cooler.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Some morning coastal fog, then sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, not as hot.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
