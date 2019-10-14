Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Seasonable temps, breezy afternoon

Patchy low clouds and fog are along the coast this morning. Clouds have spread inland a bit and will retreat after sunrise. Temperatures will be seasonable today and tomorrow.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A weather system to our north will bring cooler and breezier days midweek and likely through the weekend.

Highs: 62-80.

Temperatures:
Concord: 47/79
Fremont: 48/75
Redwood City : 46/67
San Francisco: 53/63
San Jose: 48/75

Coast:
TODAY: Morning fog, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then sunshine.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.

East Bay:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then sunny.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s & 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM clouds, then sunny.
HIGHS: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: Near 50.

TUESDAY:
Sunny and pleasant after morning low clouds.
HIGHS: 62-80.

