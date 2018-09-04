AccuWeather Forecast: Seasonal September weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds continue to march east through the morning commute. You will find patchy mist along the Coast and patchy fog in our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures remain cool, lower to upper 50s, through 9a.m.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Expect faster sunshine Inland with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures for your neighborhoods. You will need sunglasses this afternoon if you're near the Bay and just a few peaks of sunshine at the Coast. A September summer spread develops, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.
Expect similar weather tonight.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 91/57
Fremont: 78/58
Oakland: 73/55
Redwood City: 77/57
San Francisco: 66/55
San Jose: 84/60
San Rafael: 81/55
Santa Rosa: 84/52
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy, Misty
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Looking Ahead to Wednesday:
A stronger sea breeze keeps the Coast cloudy and cool tomorrow. Bay and Inland neighborhoods experience less morning sunshine and highs 2 to 4 degrees cooler than today.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!