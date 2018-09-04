WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Seasonal September weather

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clouds continue to march east through the morning commute. You will find patchy mist along the Coast and patchy fog in our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures remain cool, lower to upper 50s, through 9a.m.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Expect faster sunshine Inland with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures for your neighborhoods. You will need sunglasses this afternoon if you're near the Bay and just a few peaks of sunshine at the Coast. A September summer spread develops, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.

Expect similar weather tonight.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 91/57
Fremont: 78/58
Oakland: 73/55
Redwood City: 77/57
San Francisco: 66/55
San Jose: 84/60
San Rafael: 81/55
Santa Rosa: 84/52

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy, Misty
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Looking Ahead to Wednesday:
A stronger sea breeze keeps the Coast cloudy and cool tomorrow. Bay and Inland neighborhoods experience less morning sunshine and highs 2 to 4 degrees cooler than today.

