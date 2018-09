AccuWeather Forecast: Seasonal September weather

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay:

Inland:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking Ahead to Wednesday:

Clouds continue to march east through the morning commute. You will find patchy mist along the Coast and patchy fog in our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures remain cool, lower to upper 50s, through 9a.m.Expect faster sunshine Inland with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures for your neighborhoods. You will need sunglasses this afternoon if you're near the Bay and just a few peaks of sunshine at the Coast. A September summer spread develops, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.Expect similar weather tonight.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 91/57Fremont: 78/58Oakland: 73/55Redwood City: 77/57San Francisco: 66/55San Jose: 84/60San Rafael: 81/55Santa Rosa: 84/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy, MistyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 89 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesA stronger sea breeze keeps the Coast cloudy and cool tomorrow. Bay and Inland neighborhoods experience less morning sunshine and highs 2 to 4 degrees cooler than today.