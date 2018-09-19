WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A few late arriving clouds cover the Coast and Bay this morning. The lack of clouds overnight allowed cooler temperatures to develop. Dress for lower 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

The clouds arrive late and leave early this morning. The beginning of a warming trend follows this afternoon. Highs warm 4 to 10 degrees above yesterday's levels, bringing us back to average. A summer spread develops, middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: 11 p.m. Today - 5 p.m. Tomorrow
Breezes increase across the North Bay Mountains tonight with a heightened fire danger the result. Elsewhere, don't expect many clouds and milder temperatures develop, lower to upper 50s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 86/57
Fremont: 75/54
Oakland: 75/53
Redwood City: 78/56
San Francisco: 70/51
San Jose: 80/55
San Rafael: 81/52
Santa Rosa: 85/50

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Thursday:
Sunshine and a slower sea breeze allow high temperatures to surge past average levels. The afternoon will be 4 to 8 degrees warmer

