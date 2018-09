AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Thursday:

A few late arriving clouds cover the Coast and Bay this morning. The lack of clouds overnight allowed cooler temperatures to develop. Dress for lower 40s to middle 50s.The clouds arrive late and leave early this morning. The beginning of a warming trend follows this afternoon. Highs warm 4 to 10 degrees above yesterday's levels, bringing us back to average. A summer spread develops, middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland. FIRE WEATHER WATCH : 11 p.m. Today - 5 p.m. TomorrowBreezes increase across the North Bay Mountains tonight with a heightened fire danger the result. Elsewhere, don't expect many clouds and milder temperatures develop, lower to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 86/57Fremont: 75/54Oakland: 75/53Redwood City: 78/56San Francisco: 70/51San Jose: 80/55San Rafael: 81/52Santa Rosa: 85/50TODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, BreezyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 50 - 55 DegreesSunshine and a slower sea breeze allow high temperatures to surge past average levels. The afternoon will be 4 to 8 degrees warmer