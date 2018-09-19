AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A few late arriving clouds cover the Coast and Bay this morning. The lack of clouds overnight allowed cooler temperatures to develop. Dress for lower 40s to middle 50s.
The clouds arrive late and leave early this morning. The beginning of a warming trend follows this afternoon. Highs warm 4 to 10 degrees above yesterday's levels, bringing us back to average. A summer spread develops, middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: 11 p.m. Today - 5 p.m. Tomorrow
Breezes increase across the North Bay Mountains tonight with a heightened fire danger the result. Elsewhere, don't expect many clouds and milder temperatures develop, lower to upper 50s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 86/57
Fremont: 75/54
Oakland: 75/53
Redwood City: 78/56
San Francisco: 70/51
San Jose: 80/55
San Rafael: 81/52
Santa Rosa: 85/50
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Thursday:
Sunshine and a slower sea breeze allow high temperatures to surge past average levels. The afternoon will be 4 to 8 degrees warmer
