AccuWeather forecast: Short break from rain before next storm

Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with periods of bright sunshine. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
The winter solstice will occur Saturday at 8:19 PM Pacific Standard Time; and, appropriately enough, our next storm will arrive Saturday, bringing moderate rainfall, occasional downpours, and gusty wind. This storm will rank "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Rain will linger into Sunday and Monday, with a possible break on Tuesday, but a wet and unsettled pattern will continue for most of next week--including Wednesday, which is Christmas Day.
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 60
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 59
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Becoming Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
