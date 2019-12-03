Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today

We begin this morning mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. The greatest concentration hugs the Coast during the morning commute while temperatures hang in the middle 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our day features a mostly cloudy sky with just scattered showers. The better part of the day will be dry before a better chance develops late this evening. Highs hover 58 to 63 degrees this afternoon.

More widespread showers develop tonight and move south to north overnight. Low dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Scattered showers continue tomorrow and Thursday. Rainfall amounts remain light and the storm ranks only a 1-light on our Storm Impact Scale.

A sharp cold front increases our rain, wind and potential for flooding Friday. This stronger storm ranks a 2-Moderate while the leftovers rank a 1-Light Saturday.

A drier pattern develops Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/48
Fremont: 61/50
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 61/50
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 63/51
San Rafael: 60/48
Santa Rosa: 62/44

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Isolated Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Logs placed along Oakland streets raise concerns
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Beloved Livermore Christmas light display derailed by fallen tree
Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
Show More
Providing 'hope' for the homeless in San Jose
Popular Mexican game turns shopping in SF Mission district a neighborhood-wide game
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Posh Christmas tree in Spain worth millions
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
More TOP STORIES News