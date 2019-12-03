AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today

We begin this morning mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. The greatest concentration hugs the Coast during the morning commute while temperatures hang in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Our day features a mostly cloudy sky with just scattered showers. The better part of the day will be dry before a better chance develops late this evening. Highs hover 58 to 63 degrees this afternoon.
More widespread showers develop tonight and move south to north overnight. Low dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Scattered showers continue tomorrow and Thursday. Rainfall amounts remain light and the storm ranks only a 1-light on our Storm Impact Scale.
A sharp cold front increases our rain, wind and potential for flooding Friday. This stronger storm ranks a 2-Moderate while the leftovers rank a 1-Light Saturday.
A drier pattern develops Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/48
Fremont: 61/50
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 61/50
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 63/51
San Rafael: 60/48
Santa Rosa: 62/44
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Isolated Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
