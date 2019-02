Accuweather Forecast: Showers and gusty winds continue

Temperatures:

On Saturday night, expect showers and downpours along with gusty winds before 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., the showers will begin to wind down and winds will become less active.This storm ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale. There is the chance of more trees to come down this evening with those gusty winds.A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Bay Area until 10 p.m. for the threat of more trees to come down. Low drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.Sunday features another storm, but weaker in nature. Scattered light showers are expected with this Level 1 light storm. Wind will remain light, less than 25 mph. Rainfall expected to be less than a third of an inch in most cities. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Downpours EarlyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Downpours EarlyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Downpours EarlyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Downpours EarlyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Downpours EarlyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Downpours EarlyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sMore scattered showers with a level 1 light storm. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now