Accuweather Forecast: Showers and gusty winds continue

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather update for Saturday evening.

On Saturday night, expect showers and downpours along with gusty winds before 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., the showers will begin to wind down and winds will become less active.

This storm ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale. There is the chance of more trees to come down this evening with those gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Bay Area until 10 p.m. for the threat of more trees to come down. Low drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday features another storm, but weaker in nature. Scattered light showers are expected with this Level 1 light storm. Wind will remain light, less than 25 mph. Rainfall expected to be less than a third of an inch in most cities. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 56
Oakland 55
San Jose 58
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Downpours Early
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Downpours Early
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Downpours Early
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Downpours Early
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Downpours Early
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Downpours Early
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Monday:
More scattered showers with a level 1 light storm. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.


