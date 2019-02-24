WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Showers arriving in North Bay overnight

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late in the day in Sonoma County. Highs will range from 54-60.

Sunday night we are expecting showers to arrive in the North Bay after midnight with mostly cloudy and dry skies elsewhere. Lows drop into the low to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday, a level 2 moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale, begins to move through the area. Much of the morning, showers will be confined to the North Bay. As we head into the afternoon rain will begin to sink south into the rest of the Bay Area, impacting the evening commute.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the North Bay along with a Flash Flood Watch for the rest of the Bay Area. Rain is expected to cause flooding on roadways and on our smaller streams and creeks, especially in the North Bay.

Winds will also be gusty from time to time with gusts 30mph+.

Highs around the mid 50s.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 54
Oakland 56
San Jose 57
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: PM Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday:
A level 3, strong storm on the Storm Impact Scale, hits the Bay Area. Thanks to an Atmospheric River event aimed at Northern California, we are expecting heavy rain and strong winds at times throughout the day. Flooding is a high concern on our small streams & creeks, roadways and rivers. Strong winds are also expected, especially at night gusting 40mph+. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.


