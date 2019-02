Accuweather Forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms through Sunday

Temperatures:

The cold side of this storm is here. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 40s. These readings are up to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.A most and unstable storm track keeps on and off showers in the forecast along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Expect breezy conditions with those winds blowing west to east. Highs remain cooler than average, lower to middle 50s.High tide and a westerly wind pile water up and over the Bay shoreline this morning. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY : Until 10 a.m. TodayPartly cloudy and seasonably chilly with more showers tonight. Lows dip into the upper 30s in our valleys with lower to middle 40s elsewhere.Prepare for waves of scattered light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms all weekend. Winds shifting from out of the west to blowing from the northwest drop our snow levels from 4,000' to 2,500'. Have an umbrella, sunglasses and warmer clothes handy.Concord: 52/43Fremont: 54/43Oakland: 53/46Redwood City: 53/41San Francisco: 53/46San Jose: 54/44San Rafael: 52/45Santa Rosa: 53/38TODAY: ShowersHighs: 50 - 51 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Mountain SnowLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 49 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Mountain SnowLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Mountain SnowLows: 39 - 44 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now