AccuWeather forecast: Showers continue into Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers continue into Sunday. There is the chance of a thunderstorm popping up and if one does, we could see hail along with lightning.




VIDEO: Meteorolgist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

It's a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Additional rainfall around .25" - .50" likely.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 54
San Francisco: 53
Oakland: 54
San Jose: 54
Concord: 56

Coast:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Monday:
Scattered showers continue. Snow levels drop to around 3,000ft which means we could see a few inches of snow atop our highest peaks in the Bay Area. This storm continues to rank 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

