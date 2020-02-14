SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers continue into Sunday. There is the chance of a thunderstorm popping up and if one does, we could see hail along with lightning.
VIDEO: Meteorolgist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.
It's a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Additional rainfall around .25" - .50" likely.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 54
San Francisco: 53
Oakland: 54
San Jose: 54
Concord: 56
Coast:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Showers/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Monday:
Scattered showers continue. Snow levels drop to around 3,000ft which means we could see a few inches of snow atop our highest peaks in the Bay Area. This storm continues to rank 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Showers continue into Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News