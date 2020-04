AccuWeather forecast: Showers continue today in Bay Area with temperatures in the 50s

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More widespread rain is on the way with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds today.This storm ranks 1 on our storm impact scale with .25"- .75" of rainfall expected.Expect gusty south winds up to 40 mph will be possible along the coast with the passage of the front.There is a chance of a thunderstorm that may produce small hail.Snow levels quickly lower to around 3000 feet and winds subside this evening making for a chilly night ahead.Scattered shower linger tomorrow with a mix of clouds & sun.Santa Rosa 57Concord 55Oakland 56San Francisco 55San Jose 56Today: Rainy & breezyA chance of a thunderstormHighs: Mid 50sLows: A slight chance of showers, lows in the upper 40s.Today: Showers, a chance of a thunderstormHighs 55-57Tonight: Partly cloudy, a chance of showersLows: 38-41Today: Showers, a chance of a thunderstorm.Highs in the upper 50sTonight: A chance of showersLows: 44-48Today: ShowersHighs in the mid 50sTonight: A chance of showersLows in the lower 40sToday: Showers with a chance of a thunderstormHighs in the mid 50s.Tonight: A chance of showersLows: 44-48Todaye: ShowersHighs in the mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows in the lower 40s.Scattered showers with highs: 54-58Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now