AccuWeather forecast: Showers continue today in Bay Area with temperatures in the 50s

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More widespread rain is on the way with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds today.

This storm ranks 1 on our storm impact scale with .25"- .75" of rainfall expected.

Expect gusty south winds up to 40 mph will be possible along the coast with the passage of the front.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

There is a chance of a thunderstorm that may produce small hail.

Snow levels quickly lower to around 3000 feet and winds subside this evening making for a chilly night ahead.

Scattered shower linger tomorrow with a mix of clouds & sun.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
Concord 55
Oakland 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 56

Coast:
Today: Rainy & breezy
A chance of a thunderstorm
Highs: Mid 50s
Lows: A slight chance of showers, lows in the upper 40s.

North Bay:
Today: Showers, a chance of a thunderstorm
Highs 55-57
Tonight: Partly cloudy, a chance of showers
Lows: 38-41

East Bay:
Today: Showers, a chance of a thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s
Tonight: A chance of showers
Lows: 44-48

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Showers
Highs in the mid 50s
Tonight: A chance of showers
Lows in the lower 40s

Peninsula:
Today: Showers with a chance of a thunderstorm
Highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight: A chance of showers
Lows: 44-48

South Bay:
Todaye: Showers
Highs in the mid 50s
Tonight: Showers
Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday:
Scattered showers with highs: 54-58

