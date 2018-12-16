WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Showers depart overnight

Overnight our showers will depart, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the storm with our Live Doppler7 radar.

Monday is a dry, but mostly cloudy day. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 57
Oakland 59
San Jose 61
Concord 62

Coast:
Tonight: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

