AccuWeather forecast: Showers increase, thunderstorms possible

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers developed last night and continue during our morning commute. Grab an umbrella and drive carefully on the wet pavement. Lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Waves of scattered showers continue throughout the day. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale with rainfall totals up to .25 inch. Highs remain chilly in the lower to upper 50s.
Showers linger tonight but the numbers taper. A cooler night is on the way. Where clouds open Inland expect middle to upper 30s with lower 40s to middle 40s for other neighborhoods.
Wednesday and Beyond:
A colder and more unstable air mass produces showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with a snow level down to 3500 feet. The storm continues to rank a 1-Light. Highs stay chilly in the lower to upper 50s.
A drier pattern arrives Thursday with warm sunshine taking over by Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/43
Fremont: 57/43
Oakland: 57/44
Redwood City: 55/40
San Francisco: 54/44
San Jose: 57/45
San Rafael: 55/41
Santa Rosa: 56/34
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Showers
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Showers Less Likely
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Showers increase, thunderstorms possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News