AccuWeather forecast: Showers increase, thunderstorms possible

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers developed last night and continue during our morning commute. Grab an umbrella and drive carefully on the wet pavement. Lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.Waves of scattered showers continue throughout the day. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale with rainfall totals up to .25 inch. Highs remain chilly in the lower to upper 50s.Showers linger tonight but the numbers taper. A cooler night is on the way. Where clouds open Inland expect middle to upper 30s with lower 40s to middle 40s for other neighborhoods.A colder and more unstable air mass produces showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with a snow level down to 3500 feet. The storm continues to rank a 1-Light. Highs stay chilly in the lower to upper 50s.A drier pattern arrives Thursday with warm sunshine taking over by Sunday.Concord: 55/43Fremont: 57/43Oakland: 57/44Redwood City: 55/40San Francisco: 54/44San Jose: 57/45San Rafael: 55/41Santa Rosa: 56/34TODAY: Partly Sunny, ShowersHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 42 - 47 Degrees