Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger near coast, Santa Cruz Mountains

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of isolated showers mainly near the coast and over the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of isolated showers, mainly near the coast.
Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid-50s inland. Light rain and showers will pass through the area on Saturday, but Sunday will be brighter and drier.
Don't forget to "spring forward" to Daylight Saving Time by Sunday morning.
Temperatures:
Concord 56
Oakland 56
Redwood City 54
San Francisco 53
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 55
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Light Rain & Showers Likely
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Mid 50s Inland
