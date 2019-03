Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger near coast, Santa Cruz Mountains

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Saturday:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of isolated showers mainly near the coast and over the Santa Cruz Mountains.Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of isolated showers, mainly near the coast.Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid-50s inland. Light rain and showers will pass through the area on Saturday, but Sunday will be brighter and drier.Don't forget to "spring forward" to Daylight Saving Time by Sunday morning.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy/Slight Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated showersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of ShowersHighs: Mid 50sLight Rain & Showers LikelyHighs: Low 50s Coast to Mid 50s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now