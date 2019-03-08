Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger near coast, Santa Cruz Mountains

EMBED <>More Videos

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of isolated showers mainly near the coast and over the Santa Cruz Mountains. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of isolated showers mainly near the coast and over the Santa Cruz Mountains.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of isolated showers, mainly near the coast.

Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid-50s inland. Light rain and showers will pass through the area on Saturday, but Sunday will be brighter and drier.

Don't forget to "spring forward" to Daylight Saving Time by Sunday morning.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 56
Oakland 56
Redwood City 54
San Francisco 53
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 55

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Light Rain & Showers Likely
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Mid 50s Inland



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Traveling musician with piano attached to bike crashes in SF
Careful search for owner of valuable African grey parrot
Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra this weekend
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
The Warriors are a lot like 'The Bachelor'
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Pres. Trump flubs Tim Cook's name during meeting
Show More
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Big rig spills hundreds of beer cans on SoCal freeway
More TOP STORIES News