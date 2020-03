AccuWeather forecast: Showers linger north, drier pattern developing

Temperatures:

Coast

North Bay

East Bay

The East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula

South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good morning! It's Monday again.We begin today mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.Weak energy roams across the North Bay. This keeps scattered light showers in your forecast. Elsewhere look for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures still below normal. Dress for upper 50s along the Coast, San Francisco and North Bay. Highs for other neighborhoods reach the lower to middle 60s.Clouds linger tonight but some holes open and patchy fog forms. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.A drying and warming takes hold of all neighborhoods tomorrow. Extra sunshine brings our afternoon temperatures back to average with Inland neighborhoods a few degrees warmer than average.The weekend looks to be wetter and slightly cooler. At this moment a Storm Impact Scale rating is not necessary.Concord: 63/52Fremont: 64/51Oakland: 62/53Redwood City: 63/49San Francisco: 60/52San Jose: 56/51San Rafael: 59/50Santa Rosa: 59/48TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now