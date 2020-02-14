AccuWeather forecast: Showers linger north, drier pattern developing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good morning! It's Monday again.
We begin today mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Weak energy roams across the North Bay. This keeps scattered light showers in your forecast. Elsewhere look for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures still below normal. Dress for upper 50s along the Coast, San Francisco and North Bay. Highs for other neighborhoods reach the lower to middle 60s.
Clouds linger tonight but some holes open and patchy fog forms. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
A drying and warming takes hold of all neighborhoods tomorrow. Extra sunshine brings our afternoon temperatures back to average with Inland neighborhoods a few degrees warmer than average.
The weekend looks to be wetter and slightly cooler. At this moment a Storm Impact Scale rating is not necessary.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/52
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 62/53
Redwood City: 63/49
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 56/51
San Rafael: 59/50
Santa Rosa: 59/48
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
The East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
