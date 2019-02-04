Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations

Take the rain gear with you today. Expect scattered showers and brief downpours throughout the day with a level 1, light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moving through the Bay Area.
There is the chance of an isolated thundershower popping up in the afternoon. If one does, we could see a lightning strike, even some small hail. It's a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Tonight is a chilly night. There is also a decent chance of seeing a brief dusting of snow in our mountains above 2,000 feet. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 50
San Francisco 52
Oakland 53
San Jose 54
Concord 52
Coast:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Lower 40s
East Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Peninsula:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s
South Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tuesday:
More scattered showers with a level 1 light storm. Cold day with highs in the low 50s.
