Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Take the rain gear with you today. Expect scattered showers and brief downpours throughout the day with a level 1, light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moving through the Bay Area.There is the chance of an isolated thundershower popping up in the afternoon. If one does, we could see a lightning strike, even some small hail. It's a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Tonight is a chilly night. There is also a decent chance of seeing a brief dusting of snow in our mountains above 2,000 feet. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.Santa Rosa 50San Francisco 52Oakland 53San Jose 54Concord 52Today: Scattered ShowersHighs: Lower 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Lower 40sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Lower 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Lower 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 30sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Lower 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 20s to Mid 30sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Lower 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30sToday: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 30sMore scattered showers with a level 1 light storm. Cold day with highs in the low 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now