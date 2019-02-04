WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Take the rain gear with you today. Expect scattered showers and brief downpours throughout the day with a level 1, light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moving through the Bay Area.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

There is the chance of an isolated thundershower popping up in the afternoon. If one does, we could see a lightning strike, even some small hail. It's a chilly day with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Tonight is a chilly night. There is also a decent chance of seeing a brief dusting of snow in our mountains above 2,000 feet. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 50
San Francisco 52
Oakland 53
San Jose 54
Concord 52

Coast:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Lower 40s

East Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s

Peninsula:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s

South Bay:
Today: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

Tuesday:
More scattered showers with a level 1 light storm. Cold day with highs in the low 50s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Niles Canyon Road reopened in both directions after large boulder removed
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Oakland teachers to release strike vote results today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Yorba Linda residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Show More
Car crash closes East Leland Road in Pittsburg
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Pentagon confirms 3,750 additional troops heading to the US-Mexico border
Niles Canyon Road reopened in both directions after large boulder removed
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
More News