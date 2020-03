AccuWeather forecast: Showers taper, highs rise

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sky conditions vary from areas of dense fog, to mostly cloudy and even a few mostly clear spots. Most neighborhoods and commutes feature cooler conditions, upper 30s to upper 40s.Enjoy more sunshine and worry less about getting rained on today. Random showers will pop but not enough for a Storm Impact Scale. Highs climb a couple of degrees, still cooler than average.Tonight's weather looks a lot like what you'll experience this morning.Our first full day of astronomical spring features a mostly sunny sky and a random shower or two. Highs climb a couple more degrees.Saturday we will see a few more clouds and feel a few degrees warmer.Chance of rain returns Sunday and lingers through Wednesday. High temperatures fall each day and reach the 50s by Tuesday. Each day has a 1-Light Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 62/42Fremont: 61/43Oakland: 61/45Redwood City: 60/39San Francisco: 58/46San Jose: 61/44San Rafael: 59/43Santa Rosa: 62/38TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 39 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now