AccuWeather forecast: Showers taper, highs rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sky conditions vary from areas of dense fog, to mostly cloudy and even a few mostly clear spots. Most neighborhoods and commutes feature cooler conditions, upper 30s to upper 40s.
Enjoy more sunshine and worry less about getting rained on today. Random showers will pop but not enough for a Storm Impact Scale. Highs climb a couple of degrees, still cooler than average.
Tonight's weather looks a lot like what you'll experience this morning.
Friday and Beyond:
Our first full day of astronomical spring features a mostly sunny sky and a random shower or two. Highs climb a couple more degrees.
Saturday we will see a few more clouds and feel a few degrees warmer.
Chance of rain returns Sunday and lingers through Wednesday. High temperatures fall each day and reach the 50s by Tuesday. Each day has a 1-Light Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/42
Fremont: 61/43
Oakland: 61/45
Redwood City: 60/39
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 61/44
San Rafael: 59/43
Santa Rosa: 62/38
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
