AccuWeather forecast: Showers taper, highs rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sky conditions vary from areas of dense fog, to mostly cloudy and even a few mostly clear spots. Most neighborhoods and commutes feature cooler conditions, upper 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Enjoy more sunshine and worry less about getting rained on today. Random showers will pop but not enough for a Storm Impact Scale. Highs climb a couple of degrees, still cooler than average.

Tonight's weather looks a lot like what you'll experience this morning.

Friday and Beyond:
Our first full day of astronomical spring features a mostly sunny sky and a random shower or two. Highs climb a couple more degrees.
Saturday we will see a few more clouds and feel a few degrees warmer.
Chance of rain returns Sunday and lingers through Wednesday. High temperatures fall each day and reach the 50s by Tuesday. Each day has a 1-Light Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/42
Fremont: 61/43
Oakland: 61/45
Redwood City: 60/39
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 61/44
San Rafael: 59/43
Santa Rosa: 62/38

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

