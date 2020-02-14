AccuWeather forecast: Showers taper off tonight, dry Saturday before wet weather returns

Tonight will be partly cloudy, as early evening showers taper off, and it will be a bit chillier, with lows ranging from upper 30s inland to lower 40s elsewhere.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland.
Rain will return on Sunday, marking the beginning of a week-long pattern of wet, stormy weather.
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 58
Concord 59
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunn7
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Sunday:
Turning Cloudy & Much Cooler/Rain Returns
Highs: Near 50 Coast to Lower 50s Inland
