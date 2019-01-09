WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Showers taper today, unsettled weekend

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

A damp, unstable and mild air mass lingers over our neighborhoods today. These conditions create scattered showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm near the Coast. Rain could be intense but brief so amounts stay below .10 of an inch. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our morning temperatures are already near our normal highs today, lower to middle 50s. With a peak of sunshine this afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Winds taper from windy to breezy this morning. The chance of damage tapers as well.
WIND ADVISORY: Today until 10 a.m.

Dangerous surf continues to pound our beaches today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today until 9 p.m.

Watch out for patchy dense fog tonight with cooler lows in the 40s.

Thursday:
Becoming partly cloudy and one of our only completely dry days for the next 7 days. Highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s which is a bit above average.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/45
Fremont: 61/48
Oakland: 62/48
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 60/49
San Jose: 61/47
San Rafael: 59/48
Santa Rosa: 58/44

Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Dense Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees



