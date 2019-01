Accuweather Forecast: Showers taper today, unsettled weekend

Temperatures:

A damp, unstable and mild air mass lingers over our neighborhoods today. These conditions create scattered showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm near the Coast. Rain could be intense but brief so amounts stay below .10 of an inch. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Our morning temperatures are already near our normal highs today, lower to middle 50s. With a peak of sunshine this afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.Winds taper from windy to breezy this morning. The chance of damage tapers as well. WIND ADVISORY : Today until 10 a.m.Dangerous surf continues to pound our beaches today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Today until 9 p.m.Watch out for patchy dense fog tonight with cooler lows in the 40s.Becoming partly cloudy and one of our only completely dry days for the next 7 days. Highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s which is a bit above average.Concord: 60/45Fremont: 61/48Oakland: 62/48Redwood City: 60/45San Francisco: 60/49San Jose: 61/47San Rafael: 59/48Santa Rosa: 58/44TODAY: Periods of Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Dense FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Periods of Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Dense FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Periods of Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Dense FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Periods of Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Dense FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Periods of Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Dense FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Periods of Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Dense FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now