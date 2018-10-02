AccuWeather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible next 2 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our first storm of the wet season ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale not only today but also tomorrow. The steadiest rain falls this morning with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible the rest of today and tomorrow. Marin County is most likely to have steadier rain into the afternoon hours today.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Wednesday:
A few more scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms develop tomorrow. The South and East Bay Valleys have a better chance of receiving measurable rain tomorrow than today.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/64
Fremont: 76/63
Oakland: 73/61
Redwood City: 75/62
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 78/63
San Rafael: 74/58
Santa Rosa: 74/58
Coast
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 73 - 76
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 77 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: AM Shower, PM Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!