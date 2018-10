AccuWeather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible next 2 days

Today's Temperatures

Our first storm of the wet season ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale not only today but also tomorrow. The steadiest rain falls this morning with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible the rest of today and tomorrow. Marin County is most likely to have steadier rain into the afternoon hours today.A few more scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms develop tomorrow. The South and East Bay Valleys have a better chance of receiving measurable rain tomorrow than today.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 79/64Fremont: 76/63Oakland: 73/61Redwood City: 75/62San Francisco: 68/58San Jose: 78/63San Rafael: 74/58Santa Rosa: 74/58TODAY: ShowersHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 73 - 76TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 77 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 60 - 65 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: AM Shower, PM Mostly CloudyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 59 - 64 Degrees