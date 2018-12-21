Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today

Grab the umbrella. A mixture of scattered showers and patchy dense fog continues through 10 a.m. and tapers as we head into lunch. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures linger in the upper 40s to middle 50s during our morning commute.
Grab the sunglasses also. Partial clearing develops from north to south this afternoon with near seasonal highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
A mixture of highs clouds and patchy dense fog return to our sky tonight. Cooler lows develop, middle to upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys with 40s around the Bay and Coast.
Weekend:
Partly sunny and dry conditions tomorrow with similar highs.
Clouds increase and thicken Sunday but the daylight remains dry. A chance of rain arrives late in the evening and continues overnight and into Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/41
Fremont: 60/41
Oakland: 59/46
Redwood City: 59/40
San Francisco: 58/49
San Jose: 61/43
San Rafael: 58/42
Santa Rosa: 59/36
Coast:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
