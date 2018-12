Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today

Temperatures:

Grab the umbrella. A mixture of scattered showers and patchy dense fog continues through 10 a.m. and tapers as we head into lunch. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Temperatures linger in the upper 40s to middle 50s during our morning commute.Grab the sunglasses also. Partial clearing develops from north to south this afternoon with near seasonal highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.A mixture of highs clouds and patchy dense fog return to our sky tonight. Cooler lows develop, middle to upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys with 40s around the Bay and Coast.Partly sunny and dry conditions tomorrow with similar highs.Clouds increase and thicken Sunday but the daylight remains dry. A chance of rain arrives late in the evening and continues overnight and into Monday.Concord: 59/41Fremont: 60/41Oakland: 59/46Redwood City: 59/40San Francisco: 58/49San Jose: 61/43San Rafael: 58/42Santa Rosa: 59/36TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 47 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now