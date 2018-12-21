WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Grab the umbrella. A mixture of scattered showers and patchy dense fog continues through 10 a.m. and tapers as we head into lunch. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures linger in the upper 40s to middle 50s during our morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses also. Partial clearing develops from north to south this afternoon with near seasonal highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A mixture of highs clouds and patchy dense fog return to our sky tonight. Cooler lows develop, middle to upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys with 40s around the Bay and Coast.

Weekend:
Partly sunny and dry conditions tomorrow with similar highs.
Clouds increase and thicken Sunday but the daylight remains dry. A chance of rain arrives late in the evening and continues overnight and into Monday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/41
Fremont: 60/41
Oakland: 59/46
Redwood City: 59/40
San Francisco: 58/49
San Jose: 61/43
San Rafael: 58/42
Santa Rosa: 59/36

Coast:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Tornado carves path of destruction through small community outside Seattle
More Weather
Top Stories
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Trump planning to pull 7,000 troops from Afghanistan, reducing force by half
Square leases landmark building, poised to be the largest tech business in Oakland
Possible government shutdown: What's closed, what's open
Show More
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
Baby cam monitor hack and kidnapping threat serve as warning for tech security
ABC7 chopper crew views meteor from the sky
Officials considering increasing toll prices for Golden Gate Bridge
Monterey Bay Aquarium apologies for viral tweet about otter
More News