AccuWeather forecast: Showers today & tomorrow, thunderstorms possible, mountain snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today and tomorrow rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

We begin today with steadier rain and mountain snow. Live Doppler 7 shows snow levels around 2800'. Where most of us live temperatures hover in the upper 30s to middle 40s.



Steady rain tapers to showers and possible thunderstorms as the day unfolds. The thunderstorms contain brief heavier rain and locally faster breezes along with hail and graupel. Watch out for standing water during these times. Dress to stay dry and warm. Highs only reach the lower to middle 50s.

Stars, showers and thunderstorms take over tonight. Even cooler weather develops, middle 30s to middle 40s. Snow levels drip to near 2500'

Tuesday and Beyond:
Showers and thunderstorms continue tomorrow with similar high temperatures.
A break arrives Wednesday and continues through Friday. Highs remain in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with seasonal 60s Friday.
Rain and showers return this weekend. Right now, the storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/38
Fremont: 55/39
Oakland: 56/43
Redwood City: 54/39
San Francisco: 53/42
San Jose: 54/41
San Rafael: 54/40
Santa Rosa: 55/38

Coast:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, T'storms Possible
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, T'storms Possible
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, T'storms Possible
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, T'storms Possible
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, T'storms Possible
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, T'storms Possible
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
