AccuWeather forecast: Showers today, thunderstorms and hail possible

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Keep the umbrella handy. Scattered showers continue this morning. You'll need to dress warmer also. Temperatures are up to 11 degrees cooler, middle 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco.
Showers won't be as widespread today but potentially more intense. Thunderstorms with dangerous lightning and small hail are possible today. Snow levels drop to 3,000 feet. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Showers taper tonight with the Storm Impact Scale not needed. Fewer clouds mean more fog and cooler temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning.
Thursday and Beyond:
After a chilly morning, a few random showers are possible during the afternoon hours. The limited nature means no Storm Impact Scale. Highs climb a couple of degrees.
Friday features a partly cloudy and dry day where highs climb a couple more degrees.
Rain then showers return Saturday and linger on Sunday. This storm ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures remain well cooler than average.
Building sunshine and spring warmth Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/37
Fremont: 57/39
Oakland: 56/42
Redwood City: 57/37
San Francisco: 55/43
San Jose: 59/39
San Rafael: 55/39
Santa Rosa: 57/32
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 50 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy Fog
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 37 - 44 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 40 Degrees
