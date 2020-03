AccuWeather forecast: Showers today, thunderstorms and hail possible

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Keep the umbrella handy. Scattered showers continue this morning. You'll need to dress warmer also. Temperatures are up to 11 degrees cooler, middle 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco.Showers won't be as widespread today but potentially more intense. Thunderstorms with dangerous lightning and small hail are possible today. Snow levels drop to 3,000 feet. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale Showers taper tonight with the Storm Impact Scale not needed. Fewer clouds mean more fog and cooler temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning.After a chilly morning, a few random showers are possible during the afternoon hours. The limited nature means no Storm Impact Scale. Highs climb a couple of degrees.Friday features a partly cloudy and dry day where highs climb a couple more degrees.Rain then showers return Saturday and linger on Sunday. This storm ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures remain well cooler than average.Building sunshine and spring warmth Monday and Tuesday.Concord: 57/37Fremont: 57/39Oakland: 56/42Redwood City: 57/37San Francisco: 55/43San Jose: 59/39San Rafael: 55/39Santa Rosa: 57/32TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 50 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy FogLows: 35 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy FogLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 37 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Patchy FogLows: 36 - 40 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now