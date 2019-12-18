Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Showers today

Be ready to deal with light to moderate showers today. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Early commuters will deal with standing water this morning. Expect slick spots during our evening commute also. The intensity and coverage taper after 7 p.m.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures begin in the middle 40s to lower 50s and stretch from the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.

Drier conditions chase the showers away tonight with patchy fog and mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow morning. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Beyond:
Thursday and Friday look like our driest two days. Highs warm a couple of degrees, upper 50s to lower 60s.
Chances of rain will continue across Lake, Mendocino and northern Sonoma,

A better chance of rain arrives Saturday and continues through Monday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/47
Fremont: 57/47
Oakland: 56/49
Redwood City: 57/49
San Francisco: 55/50
San Jose: 57/48
San Rafael: 55/48
Santa Rosa: 52/45

Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 51 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 60 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Watch ABC7 Mornings streaming now
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Deadly crash blocks I-580 lanes in Oakland near Lakeshore
Milpitas PD use 'bait box' to catch alleged package thief
Thousands attend SF pro-impeachment rally
Homeless moms fight eviction from vacant Oakland home
Show More
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
WATCH: Rescuers free tangled whale near Monterey Bay
2 East Bay cities hoping 'accessory dwelling units' could help solve housing crisis
WCCSD facing $47.8 million budget deficit
Holiday shipping rush after nationwide UPS outage
More TOP STORIES News