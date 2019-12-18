AccuWeather forecast: Showers today

Be ready to deal with light to moderate showers today. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Early commuters will deal with standing water this morning. Expect slick spots during our evening commute also. The intensity and coverage taper after 7 p.m.
Temperatures begin in the middle 40s to lower 50s and stretch from the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.
Drier conditions chase the showers away tonight with patchy fog and mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow morning. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Thursday and Friday look like our driest two days. Highs warm a couple of degrees, upper 50s to lower 60s.
Chances of rain will continue across Lake, Mendocino and northern Sonoma,
A better chance of rain arrives Saturday and continues through Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/47
Fremont: 57/47
Oakland: 56/49
Redwood City: 57/49
San Francisco: 55/50
San Jose: 57/48
San Rafael: 55/48
Santa Rosa: 52/45
Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 51 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 60 Degrees
