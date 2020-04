AccuWeather forecast: Showers weaken overnight, warming trend starts Wednesday

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly, with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and it will likely weaken and dissipate during the overnight hours.Early morning lows will range from upper 30s in some inland valley locations to low and mid-40s elsewhere.Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with a lingering chance of isolated showers, mainly in the North Bay. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.A warming trend will begin on Wednesday and continue through Easter Weekend. By the end of this week, we can expect high temperatures ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Showers Likely, Possible ThunderLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers PossibleLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers PossibleLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers PossibleLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers PossibleLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Chance of Isolated ShowersHighs: Mid 60sMostly Sunny & MilderHighs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now