AccuWeather forecast: Showers weaken overnight, warming trend starts Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly, with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and it will likely weaken and dissipate during the overnight hours.



Early morning lows will range from upper 30s in some inland valley locations to low and mid-40s elsewhere.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with a lingering chance of isolated showers, mainly in the North Bay. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.

A warming trend will begin on Wednesday and continue through Easter Weekend. By the end of this week, we can expect high temperatures ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 61
Oakland 63
San Jose 64
Concord 64

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Showers Likely, Possible Thunder
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Chance of Isolated Showers
Highs: Mid 60s

Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Milder
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland

