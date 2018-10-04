WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning

Bay Ares skies will become mostly clear overnight, with early morning lows ranging from upper 40s inland to low and mid 50s elsewhere.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses as our cloud deck opens for pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Highs remain a 1 to 7 degrees below average.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little milder, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.

Sunny days will continue through the 3-day Columbus Day weekend, with much warmer afternoons. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland. A cooler pattern will develop by the middle of next week.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Today's Temperatures
Concord 78
Oakland 71
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 66
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 77

Coast
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Bright, Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Cool Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Cool Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Saturday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

