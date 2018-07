AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming begins today

Coast:

Slight Warming Begins TodayWe are seeing an increase in clouds through 9 a.m. this morning. The clouds return to the Coast by noon and linger there all afternoon. Inland neighborhoods feel a minor warming trend.We do have some issues on the Bay and at the Coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT : Today 11a.m. - Wednesday 11 a.m. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 1p.m. - 10 p.m.Clouds return to most neighborhoods tonight with isolated drizzle developing along the Coast.Concord: 90/61Fremont: 82/59Oakland: 75/58Redwood City: 85/60San Francisco: 68/55San Jose: 84/61San Rafael: 82/59Santa Rosa: 82/56TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & DrizzleLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesOur air continues to warm tomorrow with even faster sunshine than today.