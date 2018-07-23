WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming begins today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




Slight Warming Begins Today

We are seeing an increase in clouds through 9 a.m. this morning. The clouds return to the Coast by noon and linger there all afternoon. Inland neighborhoods feel a minor warming trend.

We do have some issues on the Bay and at the Coast.
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT: Today 11a.m. - Wednesday 11 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1p.m. - 10 p.m.

Clouds return to most neighborhoods tonight with isolated drizzle developing along the Coast.

Concord: 90/61
Fremont: 82/59
Oakland: 75/58
Redwood City: 85/60
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 84/61
San Rafael: 82/59
Santa Rosa: 82/56

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Tuesday:
Our air continues to warm tomorrow with even faster sunshine than today.

