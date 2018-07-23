VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Slight Warming Begins Today
We are seeing an increase in clouds through 9 a.m. this morning. The clouds return to the Coast by noon and linger there all afternoon. Inland neighborhoods feel a minor warming trend.
We do have some issues on the Bay and at the Coast.
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT: Today 11a.m. - Wednesday 11 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1p.m. - 10 p.m.
Clouds return to most neighborhoods tonight with isolated drizzle developing along the Coast.
Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Concord: 90/61
Fremont: 82/59
Oakland: 75/58
Redwood City: 85/60
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 84/61
San Rafael: 82/59
Santa Rosa: 82/56
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Tuesday:
Our air continues to warm tomorrow with even faster sunshine than today.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia